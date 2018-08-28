Elizabeth "Betty" Ishmael, 87

Elizabeth “Betty” Ishma- el, 87, of Falmouth, passed away Saturday August 18, 2018 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Betty was born in Cov- ington, on September 2, 1930. She enjoyed each day with her family, taking long walks, traveling, reading and going to church at St. Francis Xavier, in Falmouth where she was a member for over 50 years.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Frank Ishmael; brothers, Jimmy and Frankie Northcutt.

Surviving her pass- ing are her children, Susan (Monte) Meyer, of Foster, James (Dianne) Ishmael, of Bardstown, David Ishmael, Joseph (Candace) Ishmael, both of Falmouth; sister, Dorothy Weisenberger of Sharonville, Ohio; grand- children, Patrick Meyer, Jason, Joshua and Robbie Ishmael, Dirk Bertram, Tamarah Caldwell; great- grandchildren, David Ish- mael, Aaron, Greysen, Elise Meyer and Kason, Korbin, Kolton Bertram, with an eighth great grandchild due in September; a numerous amount of nieces and neph- ews; and her grand-dogs, Abby, Parker, Aries and Hendricks.