Elaine Hefner (69) of Falmouth, KY passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 at Harrison County Memorial Hospital. Elaine was born in North Carolina on January 28, 1948, daughter of the late Dexter E. Sr. and Grace Miller Couch.

Survivors include her husband Conrad Hefner, twin sons Christopher (Jean) Hefner, Robert (Diane) Hefner, daughter Christina (Trent) Keeton, brother Eugene Couch, sisters Patricia Bain, Ruth Chambers, grandchildren Katie Keeton, Joseph Hefner, William Hefner and Nathan Hefner.

Memorial service will be held from 1-3pm Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Willow Baptist Church in Brooksville, KY. Service will immediately follow at 3 pm also at the church, Peoples Funeral Home will be caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to Willow Baptist Church 2535 Powersville Willow Road, Brooksville, KY 41004.

