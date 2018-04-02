Edward “Eddie” Simpson, 47, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 17, 1970, son of the late Carl Sr. and Wanda Roark Simpson.

Surviving are sister, Loretta Cordray; brothers, Carl Simpson Jr. and Chuck Hughes.

Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com