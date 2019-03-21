Edna Mae Wyatt, 90, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY.

She was born on August 7, 1928 in Pendleton County, KY.

She married A.T. Wyatt, and he preceded her in death on October 6, 1986.

She was a member of the Richland Baptist Church, the Pendleton County Democratic Party, a food service worker with St. Elizabeth Luke and St. Elizabeth Hospital, and at Pendleton County High School.

She also drove a bus for the school.

She was a dedicated worker on election days in Pendleton County, working at the polls.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann “Goose” Ayres of Walton, KY; son, William David Wyatt of Fal- mouth; grandchildren, Michelle Short, Leonard (Kelly) Whalen; great grandchildren, Taylor Whalen, L. Addison Whalen, Parker Willis, Treyton Willis, Annalyse Warner; and a sister, Sylvia Myers.

In addition to her husband A.T., she was preceded in death by a grandson Addison Thomas Wyatt, and her companion, Tom Points.