Edna Mae Moore, 101
Edna Mae Moore, age 101 years, of Georgetown, formerly of Brooksville, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Bracken County on August 6, 1917, she was the daughter of the late W.S. and Maude Haley Marshall. In 1936 she married Elmo Moore, and her dear husband preceded her in death on December 31, 1988.
Edna was a homemaker and the quality of her 101 years was quite remarkable.
She loved and enjoyed her family.
Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Joy (Webb) Downard of Georgetown.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Bob Cannon officiating. Interment took place in the Neave Cemetery, Bracken County.