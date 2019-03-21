Edna Mae Moore, 101

Edna Mae Moore, age 101 years, of Georgetown, formerly of Brooksville, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Bracken County on August 6, 1917, she was the daughter of the late W.S. and Maude Haley Marshall. In 1936 she married Elmo Moore, and her dear husband preceded her in death on December 31, 1988.

Edna was a homemaker and the quality of her 101 years was quite remarkable.