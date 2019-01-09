Earl “Bud” Singer, 93, of Falmouth, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Grand Haven Nursing Home in Cynthiana, KY. Bud was born in Myers, KY on March 9, 1925, to the late Earl F. and Nancy Lawrence Singer.

Bud was a veteran of the United States Navy, a 2nd Class Petty Officer.

In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife Betty Singer.