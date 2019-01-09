Earl "Bud" Singer, 93
January 9, 2019 - 5:00pm Falmouth1
Earl “Bud” Singer, 93, of Falmouth, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Grand Haven Nursing Home in Cynthiana, KY. Bud was born in Myers, KY on March 9, 1925, to the late Earl F. and Nancy Lawrence Singer.
Bud was a veteran of the United States Navy, a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife Betty Singer.
Survivors include his sons Billy Singer, Steve Singer, Greg Singer, sister Gladys Frazer, five grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11-2 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Falmouth.