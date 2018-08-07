Dr. Mary Morton Gibson, 75
Dr. Mary Morton Gib- son, 78, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Villaspring of Erlanger Healthcare Cen- ter.
Born on November 20, 1939 in Nelson County, Kentucky, she was a daugh- ter of the late William S. and Mary Riley Morton.
In 1957, Mary graduated from Falmouth High School as the valedictorian.
She was the second woman to earn a Bachelors of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineer- ing from the University of Kentucky, and in her post graduate studies, she also earned her doctorate in Phi- losophy from the University of Kentucky.
Mary worked as a college professor, teach- ing computer science and pre-engineering classes at Trident Technical College and The Citadel, both in Charleston, SC.
On August 1, 1964, she married Dr. John Michael Gibson, and her dear husband preceded her in death on March 25, 1999.
Mary was a world- traveler, who loved her sum- mers at Moon Beach, WI with friends and nieces and nephews.
She was a mem- ber of Holy Spirit Catholic Church at John’s Island, SC, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
She is survived by seven siblings: Kathryn Lawson of Falmouth, Patty (Roy) Mains of Falmouth, Tom
(Susan) Morton of Flor- ence, Joe Morton of New Port Richey, FL, Jim (San- dy) Morton of Falmouth, Chuck (Renee) Morton of Monroeville, IN, and Debi Morton of Florence; sev- eral nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Falmouth, with Fr. Michael Norton officiating.
The visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church preceding the mass.
Interment will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Falmouth.
Me- morials are suggested to the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery: 202 Second Street, Fal- mouth, KY 41040.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. woodheadfuneralhome.com