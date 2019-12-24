Douglas Ray Aulick, 61
Douglas Ray Aulick, 61, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY.
Surviving are his wife, Donna, and children Shannon Rae (Daniel) Isenberg of Florence, KY and Matthew Douglas (Christy) Aulick of Mt. Washington, KY.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com