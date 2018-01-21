Dorothy Struck, 87

Dolores Struck (87) of Falmouth, KY passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was born in Carter Co., KY on May 19,1930 daughter of the late Cecil and Grace Hamilton.

Dolores was a member of Pine Grove Methodist Church, worked as a nurse at Jewish Hospital and retired from nursing at Clairmont Mercy Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her husband Forest Strunk, son Steve Strunk and several siblings.

Survivors include son Tim Strunk, daughter Peggy Strunk Hyne, grandchildren Chris Strunk, Shelly Strunk, great grandchildren Natalie and Noah Strunk.

Visitation will be held from 12-2pm Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home-Falmouth. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 pm also at the funeral home. Dolores’ final resting place will be at Lenoxburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pine Grove Methodist Church 9095 Hwy 10 N, Foster, KY 41043 or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com