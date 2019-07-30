Dorothy Fern Brown, 93, of Butler, KY passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Dorothy was born in Falmouth on July 7, 1926, daughter of the late Edgar and Hazel Ammerman Florence.

Dorothy retired from Northern Elementary in Pendleton County and was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Brown, daughter Betty Jo Brown, siblings Ester Flynn, Jean (Earl) Clark, George and Junior Florence.

Survivors include her daughters Jean (Marvin) Bishop, Faye (Charles) Wilson, Shirley Mains, sister Laura Grace Burke, grand- children Jennifer Purcell, Melissa (Henry) Thomas, Marvin A. (Susan) Bishop, Crystal Wilson, Michael (Susan) Bishop, Charleton Wilson, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandaughter.