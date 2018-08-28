Dorothy Evelyn Hosmer, 79, of Falmouth, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the St. Elizabeth Health Care, Ft. Thomas.

Born at home in Fal- mouth on December 2, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Chacie and Verna Bowles York. A 1956 gradu- ate from Falmouth High School, Dorothy worked as an assembler with Pittsfield of Kentucky for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. Moriah Christian Church, Pendleton County. On June 24, 1983, she mar- ried Don Hosmer, and her dear husband of 35 years survives her passing.

Surviving her passing, in addition to her husband, Don, are her children, Jackie Clifford, Yvette Lawson, Doug Clifford, all of Fal- mouth, Rick Hosmer, of Madison, Ind., Diane Ra- mey, of Alexandria, Donna Sloan, of Covington, 15 grandchildren; 25 great- grandchildren; brother, Del- bert York, of Falmouth; and a host of extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother, Winston