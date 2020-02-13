Donna Taylor Hisel, 72, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Born on May 8, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH, she was a daughter of the late John Taylor, Jr. and Elsie Mae Dugger Taylor.

On November 19, 1962, she married Kenneth Gene Hisel, and her dear husband survives her passing.

In 1978, she started at the Florence School of Hair Design, and in 1982 she opened Classic Cuts in Butler, which she owned and operated with Elsie Ice, later joined by Tammy Kirsch, retiring in 2013.

Always having a passion for taking care of others, Donna saw an opportunity to pamper friends and family who were not able to travel, so she started visiting River Valley Nursing Home, where she helped to establish the beauty shop there, which still continues to be a special treat for residents.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, Gene, she is survived by children Barry (Denise) Hisel of Butler, Tammy (Tim) Picklesimer of Paducah, and Tony (Pamela) Hisel of Falmouth; grandchildren Trent (Elizabeth) Caswell of Berea, Taylor (Trae) Huffman of Burlington, and Chelsea Hisel of Butler; great grandchildren Alydia Caswell, Harper-Grace Huffman, and Berkley Huffman; sisters Pamela (Dennis) Epperson of Dayton, OH, and Janice (Robert Allen) Mullins of Pinellas Park, FL; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 7, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Dennis Epperson and Bro. Mike Flynn officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Trent Caswell, Trae Huffman, Tim Picklesimer, Sam Winkle, Mike Edwards, and Larry Whitton. The honorary pallbearers were Dennis Epperson and Gary Greenwell.