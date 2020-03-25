Donna Jean Reid, 59
Donna Jean Reid, 59, of Walton Jr. and James Brian El Paso, Texas formerly of Nashville, Tennesse, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, in El Paso, TX.
Donna was born in Nashville, TN on May 11, 1960, the daughter of the late Raymond Terry and Norma Jean Nowlin Beard.
Donna was a retired employee of the Kroger Company.
She is survived by her husband Darrin Reid; sons: Jared Daniel Walton of Junction City, KS and Adam (Heather) Reid of Nashville, TN, Larry Beard both of Nashville, TN; brothers: Derek (Elaine) Beard of Smyrna, TN and David Michael Beard of Las Vegas, NV.
Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family under the care of Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth, KY.
Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com.