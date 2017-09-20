Donna H. Kelly, 83, of Demossville, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY.

Survivors include her sons, Donald, Stephen, and Allen Kelly; daughters, Katherine Davis and Frances Kay Mullikin.

The funeral was held Sunday, April 2 at the Butler Baptist Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment took place at the St. Johns Cemetery in Pendleton County.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Butler Baptist Church 107 Peoples Street Butler, KY 41006.

Online condolences can be placed at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com