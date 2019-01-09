Donald Wayne Workman, 77, of Falmouth, KY, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Baptist Health South in Lexington. Donald was born in Mt. Olivet, KY on June 11, 1941, son of the late Herbert and Velma Haley Workman.

Donald worked for over 30 years as a truck driver at LVO in Pendleton County and many years at European Connections is Falmouth.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Herbert Workman Jr. Survivors include his wife Betty Workman, daughters Teri (Brent Scudder) Workman, Nicole Workman, sons Steve (Leisha Adkin) Workman, Allen (Angie) Workman, Mike Workman, sister Connie Hannah, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday,