Donald Ray Osborne, 87, of Butler, passed away on April 2, 2017, at The Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

He was born 1929 in Grant County to the late Ottis and Ella Mae Osborne.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Osborne. They were married on September 14, 1949, to this union four children were born, Harvana and John Wanczowski, Judy Workman, Bonnie and Joe Buerkley, Tony, and Missy Osborne.

In addition to his children, he leaves grandchildren, Terry Howard, Brad Workman, Joseph Buerkley, Michael Buerkley, Caty Osborne, Scott Osborne, and CJ Osborne.

He had several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and loved them all. He also leaves siblings, Norma, Peggy, and Terry. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Osborne who passed 2 hours after him, five other siblings, one brother-in-law and one son-in-law.

His life was his family, mowing grass along with keeping everything clean that he drove.

He drove a Milk Truck for 43 years and a School Bus for 17 years.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, also at the funeral home.

Donald’s final resting place will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Butler.

Memorials are suggested to the Pine Grove Methodist Church or Hospice of Hope Maysville.

