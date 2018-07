Donald L. Rice, 76, of Butler, passed away June 25, 2018 at his home. He was born in Independence, KY on March 18, 1942, son of the late James F. and Mary L. DeJournett Rice.

Surviving are sons, Jeff, Billy and Ricky Rice.

Funeral services were June 29, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment was at the Veterans Cemetery in Williamstown.