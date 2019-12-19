Don Baldridge Sr., 71, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home. Don was born in Prestonsburg, KY on November 12, 1948, son of the late Anzy Baldridge and Juanita Lidster Frost.

Surviving are his son Don (Sarah) Baldridge, Jr.; daughters Rachel (Clay) Crawford, Veronica (Scotty Bullock) Baldridge; sisters Teena (Edward) Robben, Callie (the late Albert) Wilson, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Don is preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Baldridge and brothers Ernie Lee Grubb and Wayne Everette Grubb.