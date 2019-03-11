Dillard Gabbard, 84, of Demossville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

Dillard was born in Manchester, KY, on September 8, 1934, son of the late Roy and Sarah Mobley Gabbard.

He was a lifelong Pendleton County farmer.

In addition to his parents, Dillard is preceded in death by his wife, Feema Carnes Gabbard; grandson Allen “Powzy” Gabbard; brother Pearl Gabbard; sisters Edith Sizemore, Allie Smith, Nettie Mae Abner, and Julie Smith.

He is survived by his son Allen (Tuesday) Gabbard; granddaughters Tiffany Gabbard and Brittany Gabbard; Caregivers Shane Fields, Mikey Beane; great- grandchildren Maliah Matthews, Jordan Hardy, Kaiden Shields, Gavin Shields, Conway Teegarden and Josie Beane.