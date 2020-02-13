Derek Allen Mains, 27
Derek Allen Mains, 27, of Butler, who came into this world on December 27, 1992 at 4:43 a.m. in Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Derek was the beloved son of the late Scott Allen Mains and April Sparks Mains Webster.
Derek was a member of the Union, local 265.
Along with his father, Derek is preceded in death by his grandmother Cathy McIntosh.
Surviving are his mother and step-father Howard Webster; “Nanny and Papaw” William and Deborah Sparks, great-grand- mother Patricia Nash, brother and best friend Dylan Scott Mains, special aunts Angel Sparks, Billie Ann Heilman, Amber Wallace, special great-aunt Linda Stamper.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Interment took place with his father Scott in the Peach Grove Cemetery, Pendleton County.
The family requests donations be made to Peoples Funeral Home.
All monies will be divided between organizations of the family’s choice.
Following the graveside service, a celebration of life took place at the Main Street Baptist Church.