Dennis Wayne Lambert, 57
Dennis Wayne Lambert II, 57 of Dr Ridge, KY, formally of Butler, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Grant County.
Surviving are his parents Dennis Wayne Lambert and Jenny (Bill) Nichols, and his brothers Chris, Doug and Robbie Lambert.
Funeral services were held Monday January 20, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Interment took place at the Gardnersville Cemetery.
