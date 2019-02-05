Deloris Sampson, 89, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Falmouth, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019.

She was born in Gardnersville on April 5, 1929, daughter of the late Foster and Mary Ashcraft Straub.

Deloris enjoyed coffee with her neighbor and dear friend Dora Helen Fields.

Preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, husband, Harold Sampson and sister, Gloria Dean Brownfield.

Surviving her passing is son, Gary Sampson.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment took place in the Broadridge Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Disabled Veterans at 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41071.