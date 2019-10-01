Debra Ann Wilson, 57
October 1, 2019 - 12:58pm Falmouth1
Debra Ann Richmond Wilson, 57, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Health Care in Ft. Thomas.
Surviving are her husband, Glen; her children Woodrow (Kristy) Richmond of Alexandria, KY, James (Kelly) Richmond of Cincinnati (Eastgate), OH, and Amanda Wilke of Cincinnati (Norwood), OH.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is serving the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family www.woodheadfuneralhome.com.