Deborah Rarrieck Piercey, 68

Deborah Dorann Rarrieck Piercey, 68, of Cynthiana, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born in Pendleton County, January 15, 1951 to the late Harry Rarrieck and Mary Rose Rarrieck.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Mary “Tootles” Rarrieck Shelton and Lula Mae Rarrieck Butts, and brothers Charlie Rarrieck, Butch Rarrieck, George Rarrieck Sr., Ralph Rarrieck, John Rarrieck, Virgil Rarrieck, Elmor Rarrieck, Robert Francis Rarrieck and Jimmy Rarrieck.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Shawna) Florence; daughters, Kerrie Ann Florence Alvarez and Ginny (Jessie) Florence; her brother William Rarrieck; grand-children Sean Michael Florence, Austin Dale Florence, Michael William Florence, Tyler Wayne Florence, Dalton Gene Florence, Morgan DorAnn Florence, Desiree Brooke Florence, Cheznie Marie Florence and Kendalynn Florence; great-grandchildren Maverick Florence, Memphis Florence, Maleah Florence, Karlee Florence, Greyson Florence, Silas Florence, Karter Florence, Gabriel Florence and River King, and special friends, James Eversole and Jerry Sageser.