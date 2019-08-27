Deborah Claybern, 52
August 27, 2019 - 4:22pm Falmouth1
Deborah Claybern, 52, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Villaspring of Erlanger.
Deborah is preceded in death by brothers Donald and Michael Jones.
In addition to her parents, William Donald Jones and Gloria (Stephen) Tomlin, survivors include son Logan Claybern and daughter Lauryn Clayton.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com