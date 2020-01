David Wiggins, 59, of Falmouth, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence.

Surviving are his daughters Katie Wiggins and Brooke Sizemore and his son, Hunter Wiggins.

Services were held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Peoples Funeral Home Butler.

