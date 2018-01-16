David Wayne ”Flo” Florence , 57, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at his home. Born in Covington, KY on October 27, 1960, he was a son of the late Eddie Florence and Dottie Oldham Florence. He was a pipe fitter with Spade Corp for 13 years, attended Falmouth Baptist Church at an early age, was a former member of the Kincaid Bassmasters, a member of the Pendleton County Sportsman Club, and enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, and Trap Shooting.

In addition to his mother Dottie, he is survived by a sister; Patty (Dan) Wagner of Alexandria, KY, a brother; Chuck (Dana) Florence of Bellevue, KY, 4 nieces and nephews; Toni Florence, Daniel Florence, Brittany Wagner, Brent Dunaway, his lifetime partner; Charleen Miller, and her children; Tim and Raymond Estepp.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Cohen Copley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 12-2:00 preceding the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Hope: 909 Kenton Station Rd. Maysville, KY 41056 or the Charity of One’s choice.

