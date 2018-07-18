David Richardson, 49, of Butler, passed away July 15, 2018 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Cincinnati.

He was born in Huntsville, Alabama on October 9, 1968, son of Harry (Sheri) Richardson and Vicki Dietchin.

Surviving him, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Christina Madden Richardson; children, Joshua, Jacob, Kylie; brother, Nathan Richardson; sisters, DeAnn Richardson, Amy Yerdon; Aunt, Kathy Scott; and in-laws, Harold and Donna Madden.

Memorial service will be held 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, with funeral services to immediately follow, at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler.

