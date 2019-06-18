David A. Monroe, 68, of Falmouth, passed Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Born in Covington on May 13, 1951, to Norma Wolfe Monroe and the late James Monroe.

Preceded in death by, in addition to his father, his first wife, Diana Monroe and his maternal grandparents, Harry and Rosemary Ramsey.

Surviving his passing, in addition to his mother, wife, Vicki Jessup Monroe; daughter, Lyndsey (J.T.) Teegarden; son, Austin (Shelby) Monroe; and grandchildren, Addyson Teegarden, Jackson Teegarden, and Kessel Monroe.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 20 at Ware Funeral Home with John Byard officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 at Ware Funeral Home.