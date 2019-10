David A. Lyvers, 63, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.

Survivors include his sons Chris Lyvers and Andrew Lyvers. Services were held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Interment took place at Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com