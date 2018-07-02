David L. Bell, 74, of Falmouth, KY passed away June 23, 2018.

He was born in Cynthiana, KY on June 2, 1944, son of the late Evelyn Bell Lawson.

David was a lifelong Pendleton County farmer, enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and was a retired truck driver for Roadway.

Preceded in death, in addition to his mother, by his step-son, Gene Siebein.

Surviving are his wife, Veta Bell; daughter, Cheri (David) Myers, grandchildren, Lydia and Jonathan Myers; sisters, Brenda Jenkins and Lois Rogers.

Serving as pallbearers are Larry Krift Sr., Jonathan Myers, Denise Kenner, Jonathan Pugh, Adam Roseberry, Shawn Moore, Jimmy Bruin and Andy Gasper.

Funeral Services were held June 30, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Falmouth.

Interment will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Falmouth.