David Clyde Downard, 50, of Hendersonville, Ten- nessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

David was born on December 5, 1968 in Springfield, Tennessee and was raised in Falmouth.

David graduated from the University of Kentucky then the Nashville School of Law. He worked 12 years with the Social Security Administration before becoming an attorney. In 2002, he started his own law firm in Nashville and achieved great success. Later he achieved his dream of owning race horses and becoming a farmer. David enjoyed all sports and traveling with his family. He was a loving and caring man who was a role model for his children. David was raised Baptist and loved the Lord. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Preceding David in death were his grandparents, Clyde and Marjorie Downard, father, Donnie Wayne Downard, son, Drew Downard, brother, Darrin Downard.

Surviving are his wife, Lonna, children, Alex Downard, Sydney Downard, Taylor Bettis and Lathan Barker, brother Don Downard, sister Lisa Greene, his dog, ‘Baby D’, along with many extended family and friends.