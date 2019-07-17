Connie Renee Dotson, 54

Connie Renee Dotson was born on October 27th, 1964, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky and passed away July 9th, 2019, at her home in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Dotson, her parents Terry and Carolyn Ammerman, her brother Bradlee Ammerman, sister-in-law Carrie Antrobus Ammerman, niece Hannah Ammerman and mother-in- law Mrs. C. Richard (Sue) Gill.

Connie was valedictorian of the graduating class of 1984 of the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

She was inducted into the Kentucky School for the Deaf Hall of Fame and was the first deaf student accepted into the Kentucky Governors Scholar Program.

While attending the Kentucky School for the Deaf, Connie was awarded the title of Miss Deaf Kentucky and placed 10th in the Miss Deaf America Pageant.

She continued her education at Gallaudet University in Washington DC, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Connie’s employment accomplishments includes working three years on Capitol Hill for Senator Alan Dixon of Illinois, the IRS for two years, and 26 years at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Connie was an active member of Anchor Baptist (Bluegrass Deaf Mission) where she had been a Sunday school teacher for 18 years.