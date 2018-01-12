Connie Elliot, 73

Connie Elliott, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, in Florence. Surviving her are husband, Harry “Eugene” Elliott; sons, Jeffrey S. Elliott, of Union, J. Shane (Brenda) Elliott, of Falmouth, Aaron E. (Joy) Elliott, of Burlington; and daughter, Shawna M. Elliott (Chris), of Union. Services were held Friday, January 12, 2018, at Hamilton - Stanley Funeral Home, in Verona, Ky., Pastor Randall Beach officiated. the services. Interment will take place at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.