Cody Wilson, 22, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born April 23, 1997, son of Tony Wilson and Trish (David) Lovelace.

Cody was a graduate of Pendleton County High and worked for Castellini in Wilder.

Survivors include parents Tony Wilson, Trish (David) Lovelace, son Kayden Wilson, brothers Parker Wilson, Christopher Lovelace, sisters Jordan Fraxman, Bradie Lovelace, Nikki Mize, grandparents Dicky (Betty) Wright, Kay (Jim) Hammack, Eddie (Ernetta) Wilson, Diane Wilson, Dave (Kathy) Lovelace and great grandfather Alvin Adams.

Visitation was held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 29, 2019, also at the funeral home.

Interment took place at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.