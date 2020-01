Clyde Steven “Steve” Fisk, 78, of Demossville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home.

Surviving are his son Douglas Stanley Fisk, and daughter, Carla Ann Fisk,

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 (Time Pending) at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.