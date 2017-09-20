Clark T. “Tommy” Hicks, 86, formerly of Falmouth, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY.

Clark was born in Falmouth on February 14, 1931, son of the late Karl and Nellie Roberts Hicks. Clark was a veteran of the United States Army, member of the Falmouth Methodist Church and was a retired chemical engineer from Aristech.

Preceded, in addition to his parents, him in death is his sister, Ava King, and brother, Karl Hicks Jr.

Surviving includes his wife, Lois Ann Hamilton Hicks of 62 years; daughters, Sherri Lynn (Don) Marshall and Cathy Sue Hicks; sister, Jane Perrin; grandchildren, Rachel and John Knuehl, Clark and Natalie Cropper and great-grandchildren, Eli and Ella Cropper.

Visitation will be held Noon - 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home, with full military honors.

Clark’s final resting place will be in the Cookendorfer Cemetery at Kincaid Lake State Park.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice.