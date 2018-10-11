Clara Tucker, 59, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Harrison County Memorial Hospital.

Clara was born in Dayton, Ky., on December 31, 1958, the daughter of Augusta and Louella Stull Tucker.

Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, were: daughter, Rejiania Baird; brother, Bud Tucker; sisters, Gloria Goins, and Rejiania Veirs.

Surviving his passing are: children, Crystal (Chris) Baird Beckett, Danny (Kar- en) Baird, Rocky Tucker; brother, Rocky Tucker; sister, Retha Goins, Neola Lewis; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.