Christopher Douglas Daugherty, 49, of Colorado, formerly of Falmouth, passed away. He was born in Cynthiana, KY on April 3, 1970, son of Reuben Douglas and Linda L. Jenkins Daugherty.

Christopher was a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brad (Tasha) Daugherty, sister, Wendy (Barry) Lusty, and several nieces and nephews.

