Christine Biddle, 92

Christine Teegarden Az- zarelli Biddle, 92, of Fal- mouth passed away on Tues- day, July 31, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Bracken County, Kentucky on Au- gust 25, 1925, a daughter of the late Albert & Velma Lucas Teegarden. She was a homemaker, a member of the Hardin-Browning Post #109 Women’s Auxiliary, and a member of the Pow- ersville Christian Church.

Surviving her are hus- band, of 69 years, Charles Biddle; daughter, Rita Az- zarelli (Jim) Sharp, of Fal- mouth; granddaughter, Christina Sharp (Charles) Miller; grandson, Steven Sharp; brothers, Billy T. Tee- garden, of Brooksville, and James (Bus) Teegarden, of Maysville.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her first husband, Jimmy Vincent Azzarelli, in 1946; son, Dennis Charles (Zeke) Biddle, in 2013; brothers, Albert Leo, Henry (Hank), J.W. and Richard Teegarden; sisters, Alberta Clayton, Lu- cille McElfresh, and Joyce Murray.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 6, 2018, at Wood- head Funeral Home, in Fal- mouth, with Bro. Darrell Breeden officiating.