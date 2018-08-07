Christine Biddle., 92

Christine Teegarden Az- zarelli Biddle, age 92, of Falmouth passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her home.

Born in Bracken County, on Aug. 25, 1925, a daugh- ter of the late Albert & Vel- ma Lucas Teegarden.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Hardin-Browning Post #109 Women’s Auxiliary, and a member of the Powers- ville Christian Church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her first husband, Jimmy Vincent Azzarelli, in 1946; son, Dennis Charles (Zeke) Biddle, in 2013; brothers, Albert Leo, Henry (Hank), J.W., and Richard Teegar- den; and sisters, Alberta Clayton, Lucille McElfresh, and Joyce Murray.