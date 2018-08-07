Christine Biddle., 92
Christine Teegarden Az- zarelli Biddle, age 92, of Falmouth passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her home.
Born in Bracken County, on Aug. 25, 1925, a daugh- ter of the late Albert & Vel- ma Lucas Teegarden.
She was a homemaker, a member of the Hardin-Browning Post #109 Women’s Auxiliary, and a member of the Powers- ville Christian Church.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her first husband, Jimmy Vincent Azzarelli, in 1946; son, Dennis Charles (Zeke) Biddle, in 2013; brothers, Albert Leo, Henry (Hank), J.W., and Richard Teegar- den; and sisters, Alberta Clayton, Lucille McElfresh, and Joyce Murray.
Surviving her are hus- band, of 69 years, Charles Biddle; daughter, Rita Az- zarelli (Jim) Sharp, of Fal- mouth; granddaughter, Christina Sharp (Charles) Miller; grandson, Steven Sharp; and brothers, Billy T. Teegarden, of Brooksville, James (Bus) Teegarden, of Maysville.
Services were held at Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth, with Bro. Darrell Breeden officiating.
Interment took place at Neave Cemetery, Bracken County.
Memorials are suggested to the Hardin- Browning Post #109.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. woodheadfuneralhome.com