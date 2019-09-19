Christie Hamm, 43
September 19, 2019 - 11:42am Falmouth1
Christie Hamm, 43, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
She was born in Cynthiana, KY, on June 6, 1976, daughter of Connie Craddock and the late Clarence Hoskins.
Christie graduated from Pendleton Co. High School.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband David Hamm, friend Rodney Grubbs, children Tyler Grubb, Adam Hamm, Brianna Hamm, brother Adam Hoskins and grandchild Braxton Grubb.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother Shawn Craddock.
Services were held on September 13, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Interment took place in Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com.