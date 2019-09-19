Christie Hamm, 43, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.

She was born in Cynthiana, KY, on June 6, 1976, daughter of Connie Craddock and the late Clarence Hoskins.

Christie graduated from Pendleton Co. High School.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband David Hamm, friend Rodney Grubbs, children Tyler Grubb, Adam Hamm, Brianna Hamm, brother Adam Hoskins and grandchild Braxton Grubb.