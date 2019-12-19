Chester Utz, 87
December 19, 2019 - 6:09pm Falmouth1
Chester Utz, Sr., 87, of Butler, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Jean James Utz, and son Chester (Sheila) Utz, Jr. of Butler.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the Utz Family Cemetery, Pendleton County.
Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is serving the family.
