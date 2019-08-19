Chester Toomey, 69, of Crittenden, KY (formerly of Falmouth), passed away August 15, 2019 at his home with this loving family by his side.

He was born May 11, 1950 to the late George and Susana Toomey of Brooksville, KY.

Chester was a member of Sherman Baptist Church in Dry Ridge, KY.

On September 26, 1969, he married his beloved wife and best friend, Sandra Cooper Toomey, and she survives his passing.

Chester worked for Griffin Industries for 26 years with 22 years of safety driving record.

He loved coon hunting with family members and friends.

He also loved dancing, especially square dancing, and being with family members.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald Toomey, and his loving in- laws, Elbert and Helen Cooper.

In addition to his wife of almost 50 years, he leaves his sons William Toomey of Crittenden, KY and Robbie (April) Toomey of Dry Ridge, KY; grandchildren Bradley, Cassandra, Chelsey and Noah Toomey and Amber (Jamin) Graham.

Great-grandchildren Ava and Leah Toomey, Ashlynn Wagoner, Ashton Hestler, Lane and Deliah Graham.

Visitation was held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.