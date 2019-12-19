Chester Bishop, 98, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Wellspring Health Center in Cincinnati. Born on February 9, 1921 in Pendleton County, he was a son of the late Mager and Mattie Mae Cummins Bishop.

For 25 years, Chester worked in the A & P Factory in Cincinnati while spending many weekends tending to the family farm in Falmouth. He was an active member of the Whitewater Valley Rail- road for 25 years.

Chester served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Quite the character, he loved his family and friends and made any gathering fun and memorable with his stories and quick wit.

He is survived by one son, Ed Bishop (Vie); daughters Terry Hurley (the late Mike Hurley) and Julie Bishop; grandchildren Dawn DiVita (Francis), Tom Bishop (Terra), Ken Bishop, Chris Bishop (Molly), Jill Cunningham, Andy Hurley (Sara); great- grandchildren Daisy, Dylan, Cassi, Kaitlyn, Alli- son, Jessica, Logan, Aedan, Abel, and Norah; his best friend Patrick McCue; and a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Hartman; one sister, Cora Turner; and two brothers: Ernest Bishop and Stanley Bishop.

Visitations will be held from 5-7:00 p.m on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home, 2961 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209 and from 11-1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 preceding the funeral service at 1 p.m., with Henry Bertram and Marvin Sullivan officiating.