Chastity Marie Gallagher, 28, of Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Surviving are her parents, Ivan Lester “Les” Gallagher of Falmouth, and Donna Jean Golden of Lexington, and her sons Landon, Miguel, and Christian Gallagher.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Ray Napier officiating.