Charlotte Gabbard Settle, 71, of Butler, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, Ky.

Charlotte was born in Dayton on November 14, 1945, daughter of the late Roy and Mary Katherine Gabbard. There are not enough words to express the impact Charlotte has had on people as a mighty preacher and woman of God. She has blessed hundreds if not thousands of lives through her anointed preaching and obedience to the Spirit of God. A Holy Ghost preacher would best describe her style and commitment to The Lord. The oldest of 12 children and first of seven preachers in her family as well as a 4th generation preacher following in the footstep of a mighty man of God her father Rev. Roy Gabbard. When she began her ministry, at the age of 15 her Dad would take her to revivals and tell her to be ready and obey God. Through His skilled training and instruction she would become a fiery preacher of The Gospel. No compromise, no sugar coating, no holding back is how she preached! If you were in a service with her you were either headed to your knees or to shout, run or dance! She loved being in church more than anything in the world. Second to that was her family and watching and supporting them as they preached or sang and she was The Gabbards #1 fan! She brought the biggest "amen corner" you ever experienced all by herself. She celebrated 56 years of preaching not long ago and never ever changed her style or message. She is shouting and rejoicing in Heaven today and enjoying a great reunion with Dad and Mom and many more family and friends.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Harry Settle; daughter, Kimberly (Alvin) Gadd; siblings, Cathy Saunders, Glen, Gary, Roy, Craig, Curt, Mark, Willie, Paul, Keith, and Adrian Gabbard; grandchild, Wesley Gadd; host of nieces and nephews, and her second family just as close the members of the Gabbard Tabernacle, and Uptown Church.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Gabbard Tabernacle in Butler, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Charlotte’s final resting place will be in the Gabbard Cemetery in Annville, Ky.

Memorials if desired are suggested to the Gabbard Tabernacle or the Uptown Church.