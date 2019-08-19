Charles Lee Doutaz, 92, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home.

Born on May 19, 1927 in Rockcastle County, KY , he was the son of the late LeRoy Doutaz and Cleo Gentry Doutaz Cass.

On July 17, 1949, he married Betty Mayfield, and she preceded him in death on May 6, 1992.

On March 29, 1997, he married Brenda Courtney, and she survives him.

He was also preceded in death by his son Guy Edward Doutaz on January 4, 2017.

A graduate of Berea High School, Charles was a businessman all of his life. He was an original partner in the BiRite Supermarket, the Small Fry Restaurant, White Auto Store, and the Spirit House.

Charles was a member of the Falmouth Christian Church where he enjoyed helping with odd jobs, especially mowing the church yard for a few years.

He was a member of the Falmouth Lions Club and always took part in their annual Easter Egg Hunt for the community, and he enjoyed golfing.

In addition to his wife of 22 years, Brenda, he is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Rick) Orr of Butler, KY; grandchildren: Kara (Kevin) Johnson of Chalfont, PA, Jacob (April) Lane of St. Petersburg, FL, Kasi (Brian) Adams of Butler, Josh (Beth) Buckler of Alexandria, KY, Traci Doutaz of Charleston, SC, Courtney Allen of Berea, KY; great granddaughter, LillyGrace Lane of St. Petersburg, FL; one brother, LaMar Doutaz of High Point, NC; niece, Karol (Tim) Seman of High Point, NC; nephew, Keith (Susan) Doutaz of Cumby, TX; and a host of extended family and friends.