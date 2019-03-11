Charles Henry Lawson, 79, of Demossville, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Hospital in West Chester, OH.

He was born in Covington, KY on December 9, 1939, son of the late William and Goldie Moore Lawson.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Gayle Yvonne Lawson.

Charles is survived by his wife, Ruby Harrell Lawson, sons Bryant Lawson, Mike Lawson, Allen Lawson, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.