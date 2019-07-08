Charlie Frank was a lifelong Pendleton County farmer, owner and operator of Peoples Trucking and Peoples Quarter horses. Charlie was a National Pole Bending Association Board of Directors, founding member of the National Barrel Horse Association, NBHA State director, Pendleton County Youth Fair Board Member, Horseshow Chair, 1999 Main Event Champion, 2004 American Quarter Horse Congress champion, Jr. Pole Bending, 2008 NBHA Reserve champion, 2008 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) world championship, 3rd place barrels, 2010 NPBA Hall of Fame, Pole Bending exhibitor, 2011 AQHA World Show Champion, 2011 AQHA Reserve World Champion, Jr. Pole Bending, 2012 All American Quarter Horse Congress champion, Jr. Pole Bending, 2013 All American Quarter Horse Congress champion, Sr. Pole Bending, 2013 AQHA World show, 3rd place, 2014 NPBA Worlds Fastest Pole Bender Lightning Starsnbars, 2015 AQHA World show, 3rd place, 2017 NPBA Hall of Fame Glorys Boomer Bar, and worlds greatest Papaw.

Charlie Frank was born in Dayton, KY on October 1, 1948, son of the late Charles W. and Stella Pribble Peoples.

Charles Frank Peoples, 70, of Butler, KY, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson Evan Peoples.

Surviving his passing are his wife, Theresa Buerkley Peoples, daughter Amy Peoples, sons Craig (Miranda) Peoples, Jake (Brandy) Peoples, Nathan (Amy) Peoples, brother John (Shelly) Peoples, grandchildren Sadie Peoples, Cassandra Antrobus, Colton Peoples, Macie Peoples, Samuel Peoples, Courtney Peoples and Bradford Peoples, great- grandchildren Kodie Diane, Andie Jane, Charlie and Grayson.

Visitation was held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, and from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home.

Charlie’s final resting place will be on the Peoples Family Farm.

Memorials if desired are suggested to the Evan Peoples Scholarship Fund, 8164 Hwy 27 N., Butler, KY 41006.